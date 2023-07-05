Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Govt Cancels 3-Day Working Week, Orders Workers To Resume Normal 5-Days Working Week

The Kwara State government has reversed the 3-day working week instruction given to civil servants in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The state government in a fresh directive by the Head of Service in a letter dated June 26, 2023 and addressed to the Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) ordered civil servants to revert to the normal five days working week as from July 10.

According to the letter signed by Mr. Okedare Adeyinka for the Head of Service, the directive is to allow the federal government and organized labour work out modalities on more efficient interventions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

The statement partly reads, “For this reason, it has become imperative to revert to the former state of affairs, where civil servants observe five working days pending when a position is reached by the government and the labour.

“I am therefore directed to inform all Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) that the reduced number of working days has been reversed; hence, all categories of workers are to observe the normal five working days per week, with effect from July 10, 2023.

“Workers not covered in the initial workday reduction, which lasted a few days, will have stipends given to them as a show of appreciation.”