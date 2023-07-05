Former Gombe State Governor, Goje Expulsion From APC Upheld By Court

The Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the suspension and expulsion of former Gombe State Governor, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Judge Obiora Egwuatu rejected the lawsuit Goje filed against his dismissal from the APC by the party’s Kashere Ward Executive Committee.

The court found no evidence suggesting that Goje was denied a fair hearing by the party.

According to the court, the senator was given plenty of opportunities to present himself before an investigative committee established by the party to probe accusations against him, but he failed to do so.

The court noted proof of Goje’s hearing opportunity, including a newspaper publication that called him to appear before the committee, specifying the meeting’s date and venue.

Goje, having deliberately ignored the committee’s invitation, cannot claim he was denied a fair hearing.

Therefore, Judge Egwuatu dismissed the case due to lack of merit.

Goje was suspended and expelled from the APC in April on allegations of participating in anti-party activities.

The ex-governor was also accused of skipping the APC’s presidential and local campaign events and working against the party’s candidates during the state Assembly, Governorship, and National Assembly elections.

His expulsion was following the report from an investigative panel established by the APC’s Kashere Ward Executive Committee.

The report and expulsion recommendation were ratified by the Ward Executive Committee, approved by the Gombe State APC Executive Committee, and endorsed by the party’s executive committees in all of Gombe State’s 11 Local Government Areas.

Goje, dissatisfied with the action taken against him, filed a lawsuit that the court has now dismissed.