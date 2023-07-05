Afenifere: Don’t Interfere In What You Don’t Know – Adebanjo Warns Makinde

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has warned Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State not to interfere in the reported tussle between him and his predecessor, Reuben Fosaranti.

Recall that the Oyo governor had initiated a meeting to reconcile the two Yoruba leaders and strengthen the unity of the Yoruba nation and Afenifere as an organization.

Naija News reports that both Afenifere leaders supported different candidates during the 2023 presidential election and divided the Yoruba organisation.

While Adebanjo threw his weight behind Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Fasoranti supported Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday after the closed-door meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Makinde appealed to the two warring leaders to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

Makinde noted that politics had come and gone, and the unity of the Yoruba race should be paramount to every concerned leader of the organization.

But in a swift reaction, Adebanjo dismissed the peace parley meeting, saying he did not know any plan to reconcile him with his predecessor.

The Afenifere leader added that he has no score to settle with Fasoranti, adding that the governor should not be one of those who want to split the organisation.

Adebanjo also warned Governor Makinde not to stay off issues he does not know.

He said: “What Governor Makinde does not know about, he should not interfere. I have no dispute with Baba Fasoranti. He should not be one of those who want to split Afenifere, and that is not what I stand for.”