Afenifere: ‘The Process Will Be Speedy’ – Makinde Makes Moves To Broker Peace Between Fasoranti And Adebanjo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has on Tuesday, made attempts to broker peace between the two warring leaders of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The governor as learnt by Naija News said he, with some Yoruba frontline leaders are looking to resolve the conflict between the two Afenifere leaders.

Recall that Fasoranti and Adebanjo fell out during the electioneering period over the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

While Fasoranti declared support for Tinubu, Adebanjo endorsed the candidacy of Obi.

However, Makinde, who spoke shortly after a meeting held at the Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, revealed that plans are underway to restore peace between the two leaders.

He noted that he is optimistic the process would be fast while adding that he is confident that all Yoruba people would come together and bury the differences.

The governor remarked that elections are over and so it’s time to broker peace for the unity and progress of Yorubaland.

According to Makinde in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju the process would be speedy.

He submitted that “We are all aware of the issues between our two Afenifere leaders; Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“Basically, partisan and election issues have come and gone and we are now talking about the unity of The Yoruba race. So, these frontline leaders thought it fit to come together to start the process of seeking unity in Yorubaland.

“And we know that once our two Babas come together, we will also have the deserved unity in Nigeria. If you put it in proper perspective, whenever Yorubaland is united, Nigeria is united, and whenever we have issues and challenges in Yorubaland, it usually spirals into other parts of Nigeria.

“So, my being here is to demonstrate my support for the steps I have been taking and to also let them know that I am committed to seeking peace in Yorubaland.

“I can tell you that it is not something that we will procrastinate on. We will get to work immediately and I am sure that we will get the desired result within the shortest possible time.

“Once you tie the knot at the appropriate places, every other thing will fall in place. Once our people see the two leaders come together and talk, they will be the ones to appeal to the people.

“At that time, you won’t have to talk much because people would have seen that the leaders are now back together.”

It was gathered that the meeting was attended by Afenifere leaders including Abagun Kole Omololu, Afenifere’s Organising Secretary; Mr Jare Ajayi, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary; Chief Eric Oluwole (Ondo); Mr Dare Babarinsa (Ekiti); Chief Korede Duyile; Chief Leke Mabinuori; Rt. Hon. Bakkita Olufowobi Bello and Chief Diran Adesua.

Others include Afenifere leaders in Oyo such as Dr. Gbola Adetunji (Chairman); Dr. Akin Onigbinde (SAN); Chief Babatunde Tijani and Chief Mrs. Bola Doherty.