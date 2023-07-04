PDP ‘Anoints’ Tambuwal As Candidate For Minority Leader, To Write Akpabio 

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has reportedly anointed the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal for the position of Senate Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

Naija News recalls that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) held a meeting with senators elected on the party’s platform on Monday at a meeting held at the Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

It was, however, learnt that at the meeting which was held by seven NWC members and 25 out of 36 PDP Senators, PDP leaders resolved to adopt Tambuwal as its candidate for the position of Minority Leader of the Senate.

But the PDP NWC resolved to delay the announcement of Tambuwal’s nomination until the majority of its Senators and NWC members return to Abuja from the Sallah break.

Meanwhile, speaking with The Punch in confidence, one of the PDP NWC members said Tambuwal was chosen because the party believed in him.

The member submitted that “At the meeting, we chose Tambuwal for a couple of reasons. He is experienced and can defend the PDP in a minority position against a rampaging Federal Government.

“A letter will be sent to the Senate President on Tuesday (today) on the need for our caucus in the Senate to deliberate further and arrive at the list of officers chosen to represent the party in the minority positions. Because of the Sallah break, most of our Senators and NWC members are not yet in town. Nobody wants to take a factional decision.

“Even the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun was not at the meeting. The meeting was presided over by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.”

However, Ologunagba in a statement on Monday after the meeting said the PDP decided to hold on concerning its position on the Senate minority leadership position because it needed adequate consultation.