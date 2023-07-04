Neymar Slammed With $3.3 Million Fine In Brazil

The Brazilian authorities penalized Paris Saint Germain forward, Neymar $3.3 million on Monday for constructing a lake on his property outside of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental permit.

Neymar Junior’s disputed mansion in Brazil is located in Mangaratiba, which is 80 miles (130 km) from the country’s capital, Rio.

The Brazilian football icon bought the house in 2016. According to Brazilian media, it has a heliport, spa, and gym and is situated on a 10,000 square meter (107,000 square foot) plot of land.

On June 22, after receiving complaints based on social media posts, authorities found many environmental violations at the palatial property where workmen were building an artificial lake and beach.

The Mangaratiba town council punished four individuals for “environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake at the player’s mansion,” according to a statement from the council office.

The prosecutor’s office announced that “the sanctions amount to more than 16 million reais.”

Among the “dozens of infractions” that were discovered, according to the authorities, were “carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorization,” “capturing and diverting river water without authorization,” and “removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorization.”

The fine, which was initially set at 5 million reais, or a little under $1 million, has 20 days for Neymar to file an appeal.

Neymar, 31, is recovering from the right ankle surgery he underwent in March in Doha.

The striker’s future at PSG is in question because he hasn’t played since February and the club’s fans have grown impatient with him.