Neymar To Be Fined $1 Million For ‘Environmental Infractions’ in Brazil

Paris Saint Germain forward, Neymar, could pay a $1 million fine for carrying out a construction work at his residence in Brazil which is said to be an “environmental infraction”.

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s capital, had to halt the construction on Thursday due to the alleged infractions.

A statement from the mayor’s office said that the project was being carried out “without environmental authorization” on the luxurious mansion in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Rio de Janeiro.

After receiving complaints on social media, the authorities investigated the claims and found “various environmental infractions,” including the illegal appropriation of river water and the canal’s diversion.

They also found that beach sand was being used without a permit, as well as illicit excavation and transfer of dirt, stones, and rocks.

The mayor’s office said, “The next step will be to make an assessment of the irregularities found and issue a fine which, according to estimates and given the environmental damage caused, will not be less than five million reais (about $1 million).”

The football player’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, was present during the inspection on the site and can be seen arguing with inspectors in a video that was made public by the authorities and shown by local media.

Neymar bought the mansion in 2016. According to local media, it is located on 10,000 square meters (2.5 acres) of land and contains a helipad, spa, and gym.

Neymar last played football in February 2023 due to a right ankle injury. Due to the fitness issue, he had to undergo surgery in Doha, Qatar, in March.

The 31-year-old Brazilian football is said to be having an uncertain future at PSG and he is likely to leave the club this summer if the right offer comes in.