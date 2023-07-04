National Assembly Security Denies Journalists Access To Senate Plenary

Journalists from various media organizations accredited to cover the Senate plenary on Tuesday were barred by the National Assembly’s security, known as the Sergeant-at-arms.

According to Vanguard, a Sergeant-at-arms identified as Dengi was firm on not allowing journalists into the gallery of the Senate chamber.

Efforts to have him explain why journalists were being prevented from covering the open plenary were unsuccessful.

After locking the gallery door, the security operative left the scene.

Bamidele, Umahi, Ndume, Others Get Top Positions As APC ‘Shares’ NASS Principal Offices

In other news, in a bid to douse tension and avoid a rift over the Majority Leadership of the National Assembly, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly arrived at a template to accommodate the heavyweights jostling for offices, after consulting the various blocs of influence in the party.

Naija News gathered that the ruling party may send a letter today or tomorrow to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

Sources revealed that the leadership of the APC concluded that all the aspirants for the principal offices are qualified, arriving at a “win-win template last night.”

The source said the power-sharing formula in the Senate is as follows: Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central, Southwest, Senate Leader); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South, Southeast, Deputy Senate Leader); Ali Ndume (Borno South, Northeast, Chief Whip) and Lola Ashiru (Kwara South, Northcentral, Deputy Chief Whip).