Leicester’s New Manager Says Ndidi and Ihenacho Are Free To Leave

The new manager of Leicester City, Enzo Maresca, has confirmed that Nigerian duo, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Ihenacho, are free to leave the club this summer.

Leicester City could not survive the heat of the 2022-2023 Premier League season as they returned to the second tier of English football seven years after winning the Premier League title in 2016.

Due to their demotion, most of their A-list footballers are striving to leave the club before the commencement of the next season. Just like other big names at the club, Ndidi, and Ihenacho, have been linked to a series of clubs across the world this summer.

While Iheanacho has been linked to AS Roma, Inter Milan, Besiktas, and Aston Villa, Ndidi has received interest from Scottish powerhouses Glasgow Rangers and Celtic, as well as Saudi Arabian teams Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Aside from the potential exit of the two Nigeria international, Leicester’s superstar players like Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes are also on the verge of leaving. James Maddison has already completed his exit from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

In reaction to the potential mass exodus of the big-name players from Leicester City, the new manager of the club made it clear that the club won’t hold back any player interested to exit the side this summer.

He said, “It is difficult, when the market is open, anything can happen.

“At the moment, seven players had their contracts expired, James Maddison left, and some more players can leave. But at the same time, players can leave, so we can bring in more players.

“The market is open, anything can happen. We can bring in players and we can sell them too. The market is long. There are many weeks so we’ll see.”