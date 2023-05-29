Premier League: Four Super Eagles Players Relegated

At the end of the English Premier League 2022-2023 season, four Super Eagles of Nigeria players – Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Ihenacho, Paul Onuachu, and Joe Aribo followed their clubs down to the Championship.

Alex Iwobi’s Everton avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season, May 28, however fellow countrymen Ndidi and Ihenacho were demoted to the Championship with 2016 champions Leicester City on the same day.

Everton earned 36 points from 38 games, two more than Leicester, to survive the relegation battle.

Iwobi was there for the entirety of the Toffees’ 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday, which secured their 69th consecutive season in the Premier League. The Toffees have now successfully earned top-flight status twice in a row on the final day of the season.

Abdoulaye Docoure’s goal in the 57th minute gave Everton the victory, allowing worried Toffees supporters to rejoice.

Iwobi, who had two goals and seven assists this season, is said to be considering his future at Goodison Park. But it is not clear yet if Everton’s survival in the league would influence him to stay at the club a bit more.

Although Leicester City defeated West Ham United 2-1, it wasn’t enough to prevent them from going down.

Despite spending much of the season on the sidelines, Iheanacho scored nine goals and provided four assists for Leicester City. But his efforts were not enough to save Leicester City from going down.

Before the last day in the Premier League, Super Eagles players, Onuachu and Aribo have dropped down to the Championship with Southampton, which means that at least four Super Eagles players were relegated with Premier League clubs in the 2022-2023 season.