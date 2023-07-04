Kwara Agog For 2023 Edition Of The Edge Summit

Expectations are high ahead of the next edition of The Edge Summit holding in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The event affords participants the window to unlock new opportunities, gain invaluable insights, and connect with industry leaders who are shaping the future in different spheres of life endeavours.

The capacity building summit, which is free of charge, is the brainchild of the Hands and Knees Vocational And Youth Centre, a Non-Governmental Organization.

The 2023 edition of the summit is set to hold on Saturday, 15th July by 10:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church Multipurpose Hall in Sabo-Oke, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

With an array of seasoned and experienced professionals lined up as speakers and panelists, you can be sure of seeing beyond the horizon by standing on the shoulders of these experienced giants.

Though the event is totally free, registration is compulsory. Register for the summit here: https://bit.ly/T-E-S-2023

Line Up Of Guest Speakers/Panelists

Adepeju Jaiyeoba is an award-winning lawyer, serial entrepreneur, speaker, and innovation specialist.

A recipient of HRH the Prince of Wales Sustainability Entrepreneur Awards, HRM the Queen of England Points of Light Awards, Unilever Young Entrepreneur Award, and a host of others.

Born in November 1983, she is a social entrepreneur who founded the Brown Button Foundation as well as Mother’s Delivery Kit which creates low-cost health care options and delivery kits containing basic sterile supplies for expectant mothers in Nigeria.

She also owns a baby food brand known as ‘Colourful Giggles and recently launched a bread factory in Lagos State while fully practicing as a lawyer.

Jaiyeoba trained as a lawyer and attended Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife. She also has background training in Business and Entrepreneurship from the University of Texas at Austin USA as well as the Coady International Institute, Canada.

Jaiyeoba was mentioned by Barack Obama in his address in 2014 to the Young African Leaders Presidential Summit in Washington and was also hosted at the White House in 2015.

In 2017 she gave a TEDx talk.

She has spoken at a number of local and international events and continues to inspire young people across Africa to action.

Dr. Samuel Olalekan Akinlaja hails from Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government of Ogun State Nigeria. He attended St. Philip primary school, Molusi College Ijebu-Igbo and bagged Bsc in Business Administration from Washington International University, Washington DC.

Dr, Samuel Akinlaja is a philanthropist, a businessman, an entrepreneur, and an industrialist per excellence.

He is the CEO of Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, De Peace Hotel & Suites, and Sanica Foods & Beverages International.

He is a bonafide member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, as well as the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture (KWACCIMA).

He is a captain of Industry and is one of the prominent employers of Labour in Kwara State.

He was honoured with a doctorate degree by the Ajayi Crowther University and has won several awards from reputable bodies both locally and internationally.

He received the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award from President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) in May 2022.

He is married to Mrs. Veronica Bosede Akinlaja and blessed with children.

Hon. Kehinde Alex Bankole is a proficient tycoon in the business world, with extensive expertise in the management of real estate and construction. He is a major construction magnate (Real Estate) with a remarkable track record as Chairman of Dex Cole Construction Company from 2009 to 2016.

In 2016, Dex Cole Construction Company metamorphosed into KAB Constructions Limited where he is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a major player in the real estate industry in Nigeria.

He also single-handedly developed Lekki Court Estates, Discovery Gardens and contributed to the development of Olabisi Onabanjo University Medical Hostel, and the Lecture Theatre of Federal University Oye in Ekiti State.

Bankole is an accomplished CEO, philanthropist, and politician who has made a significant impact on the real estate industry and his home State of Kwara.

As a building and technical contractor, he has provided services to a diverse range of clients, including prominent Nigerian universities such as Covenant University, University of Ilorin, University of Abuja, Osun State University, Ekiti State University, Kwara State University, Bowen University, and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, as well as various state governments, including those of Ekiti, Kogi, Ogun, Osun, Kaduna, Rivers, Bauchi, Zamfara, Niger, Cross River, Edo, and Delta.

His exceptional work has earned him numerous local and international awards, recognizing his expertise and contributions to the industry.

Prince Abiodun Akinyo (AKA Pure), is a graduate of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso and a member of several professional bodies, in his mid-forties and a professional banker with 2 decades of passionate practice.

He derives fulfillment in providing tailor-made solutions to diverse finance hurdles businesses and individuals face daily. He is currently a Branch Manager with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Ilorin, Kwara State.

His next aspiration is to practice financial management on a global scale, providing financial solutions to developed and developing nations of the world.

He is a promoter of The Humanity Ideal. He is also a Nationalist with a strong belief in collective efforts towards evolving a just and egalitarian society.

He is a lover of social interactions for more happy-hours in life and less depression in the society.

He is happily married with children.