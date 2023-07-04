JAMB Tenders More Evidence On Ejikeme Mmesoma’s Fake UTME Result

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has insisted that the student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School, in Anambra State, Ejikeme Mmesoma, fabricated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result from 249 to 362.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, in an interview with Leadership, reiterated that no candidate scored 362 in the 2023 UTME examination and JAMB has earlier announced the highest UTME scorer, who also hails from Anambra state.

Benjamin said that the QR Code on the result that Mmesoma was holding showed that the result belonged to a candidate who sat for the exam in 2021, and the candidate scored 138.

The JAMB spokesperson alleged that Mmesoma edited someone’s result and started parading herself as the highest scorer of the 2023 UTME.

According to him, Mmesoma printed the fake result outside the database to obtain her slip, unfortunately, there are about 17 security codes on the result slip and one of them is the QR code she talked about.

Benjamin noted that JAMB did not use the design result that Mmesoma was holding in the viral video, challenging Nigerians who have a candidate in the 2023 UTME to compare it.

The JAMB spokesperson added that the student’s result has been withdrawn, adding she would be banned from participating in the exam for three years and would also be charged to court.

He said: “We had announced the highest scorer for the year 2023 which incidentally happens to come from Anambra state and when we got the information that somebody is laying claim of 362, we went into our system and we discovered that there was nobody with a score of 362.

“The commissioner of education from Anambra actually called and I asked her to send the result to me. For every result that is printed from our system, it comes out with QR code. The first thing I did was scan the QR code. So when I scanned the QR code on her result, I discovered that the QR code belongs to a candidate who sat the examination in 2021 and that candidate scored 138, and I became curious.

“So, I went into the system with the registration number because she put the scores she obtained. I checked in the system and discovered that she scored 249 and not 362. Her 249 result is withdrawn and she will be banned from taking this examination in the next three years

“If I tell you the level of investigation that we have conducted, we have the 55019, our USSD code. We use that 55019 to communicate with candidates during registration, examination and release of results.

“Immediately this result was released, she checked her result, instead of sending “RESULT TO 55019, she sent a message “Post UTME to 55019 but the machine now sent her results because the phone number she is using is a unique identifier, so it sent her result which was 249.

“She now doctored that result , because that one is a text message so it’s very easy to doctor. So she doctored the results, put the marks the way she wanted and sent them back to 55019 so the code also returned her original results again.

“So, she went outside the database to obtain that slip, but unfortunately, for her sponsors or her managers they didn’t know that there are security devices attached to each slip that is printed and the QR code is one of them. There are about seventeen of them

“Unfortunately for her again, for 2023 we didn’t use the design she is holding. What she is holding is different from what we are using for 2023”