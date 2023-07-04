Ganduje’s Dollar Video: Kano Anti-Graft Commission Employ Forensic Expert On Investigation 

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has revealed that it has employed the services of forensic experts to investigate a video clip showing the immediate former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, receiving bales of dollars meant as kickbacks.

Naija News gathered that the Chairman of the anti-corruption body, Muhuyi Rimingado told pressmen that progress has been made in the investigation of the corruption allegations against the former governor.

Rimingado also denied claims that the state anti-corruption body cannot handle the case.

Recall that the chairman of the Kano State anti-corruption body had in June 2023 opened up the case against Ganduje.

In 2018, Daily Nigerian published a series of videos exposing the then-Kano governor collecting kickbacks from contractors, triggering public criticism and calls for further investigations into the exposé.

Meanwhile, about two weeks ago, this platform reported that a former Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawal, has stated that the alleged move to reopen the dollar video case of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje is an act of ignorance.

Naija News understands that certain reports making the rounds have indicated that the reinstated Kano Anti-Corruption Commission boss, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado might decide to reopen the case.

However, on Tuesday (today) Rimingado said the forensic experts would study the footage and get to the bottom of the matter.