Ganduje: Reopening The Dollar Video Case Is Contempt Of Court – Former Attorney General Sends Warning

A Former Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawal, has stated that the alleged move to reopen the dollar video case of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje is an act of ignorance.

Naija News understands that certain reports making the rounds have indicated that the reinstated Kano Anti-Corruption Commission boss, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado might decide to reopen the case.

Reacting to the reports, via an interview monitored by Naija News on Thursday, the former attorney general insisted that it is not proper to open an investigation into a case that is before a Federal Appeal Court in Abuja.

He argued that the case in question is a legal issue in which judgment had been delivered at an Abuja High Court, which led to an appeal.

According to him, “The Dollar Video Case is still an allegation that is before a competent court in Abuja; so for somebody to now come to Kano and start talking about it, it could even be tantamount to contempt of court.

“The Police Headquarters in Abuja are handling the criminal aspect of the case, and all those that are involved, that is, the contractors handling Kano projects, have testified before the Police, and the case has not been closed.

“Part of the police investigation into the criminal aspect of the case led to the principal accused person running away from Nigeria, and up till now the police authority has not closed down the case, so what are you investigating?”