Tonto Dikeh Shares Death Wish In Cryptic Message

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared her after-death cryptic message on her Instagram page.

The thespian via her Instagram story, tasked her fans, family, and friends to remind her children of her love and sacrifices if she dies unexpectedly.

The post made on Sunday reads: “If I pass away unexpectedly, remind my kids every time you see them how much I love them, how I would do anything in this world for them. This is all I want.”

The post also got many of her followers worried about about her. However, the heartfelt message stressed her maternal love for her son Andre.

As of the time of filing this report, Tonto’s only known child was Andre, whom she bore while with her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill.

In February, the screen goddess celebrated her son on his seventh birthday. She marked the occasion with seven cakes.

Lady Who Accused Davido Of Impregnating Her Loses Job

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady, Chisom Flower, who accused singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, of impregnating her, has apologized to him.

Naija News understands that Chisom joined the leagues of women that took to social media earlier to allege Davido impregnated them.

In a viral video clip and posts on the internet earlier, Chisom alleged she aborted a child for Davido. She was, however, bashed by the singer’s numerous fans, calling her a clout chaser to make such allegations.

Regretting her actions, Chisom took to Instagram to reveal that she lost her job because of the allegation against Davido.

She wrote: “I just lost my job, My friends and family all because I spoke out and called out Davido for impregnating me and making me abort it, I sincerely apologise to Davido for dragging him. I also apologise to Nigerians for dragging their fav”.