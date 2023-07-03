‘They Gave You A Suitcase Of Money’ – Shehu Sani Reacts To EU Report

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the European Union (EU) report on the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that on June 27, 2023, the EU presented its report on the 2023 elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In its final report on the elections, the globally acclaimed body said that its trust in INEC had been severely damaged, especially as a result of the failure to upload the result of the presidential election electronically.

The EU noted that the election exposed enduring systemic weaknesses and therefore signaled a need for further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability.

The commission also identified six areas for improvement in Nigeria’s electoral process moving forward.

Reacting to the Commission’s report via his verified Twitter handle, Sani opined that the body’s report is to be expected considering that they contributed financially to the elections.

He wrote, “Whenever the EU gives you one suitcase of money to conduct elections, know that they will give you the second suitcase containing their report.”

In September 2022, the European Union (EU) launched the sum of €39 million towards the EU-Support Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU- SDGN).