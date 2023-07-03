‘He Was Very Slim, Wearing White BYC And Jeans’ – Simi Recounts Meeting Adekunle Gold

Sensational female Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, professionally known as Simi, has narrated her first encounter with her husband cum colleague, Adekunle Gold.

Naija News reports that the ‘Duduke’ crooner in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, disclosed that they dated for five years before finally getting married in 2019.

The singer revealed her husband has been sending her messages via Facebook for a long time but she didn’t notice until they started dating.

Speaking about how they eventually met, Simi said they linked up at one of her gospel concerts which Adekunle Gold attended wearing a white BYC and jeans.

She added that her husband’s persistence made her consider dating him months after their first meeting.

She said, “In the gospel community, I was pretty well known. And he [Adekunle Gold] had heard my album at that time as well.

“He has been reaching out to me on Facebook, DMing me on Facebook. But I didn’t see those DMs until we started dating.

“I don’t remember how we eventually linked up again. I had a show Bogobiri, and he turned up. He was very slim at that time with white BYC and jeans. He came to see me perform. I was like, ‘Oh hey! He was like, ‘Oh! I’m such a fan.’ And I was like, ‘Okay!’ [laughs].

“I don’t know, he must have been persistent because there is a friendship that came out from there. I thought he was a really nice guy. We became friends and later that year, he asked me out.

“I mean, as much as I was sounding like all that, I still didn’t really have nothing. He was a nice guy and I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t mind a nice guy’ [laughs]”