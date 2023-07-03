Former APC Chairman Hails Sanwo-Olu For Making Moves To Reconcile With Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been applauded for making moves to reconcile with his immediate predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

A former chairman of the South Africa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Babarinde made the commendation in a statement on Monday to appreciate Sanwo-Olu’s efforts of making moves to reconcile with Ambode.

Naija News recalls that the governor had recently attended Ambode’s 60th birthday party and had praised him for his dedication to serving Lagos state as governor and civil servant.

Banarinde, in the statement, said the move and praise was a commendable one, noting that it was a significant step toward rebuilding bridges and fostering unity among political leaders and peace-loving Nigerians.

The APC chieftain submitted that Sanwo-Olu’s action was evidence that he has learnt the importance of forgiveness, togetherness and love from his mentor, President Bola Tinubu.

Babarinde noted that “Tinubu have many disciples which failed to measure up to 10 per cent of his political sagacity, humanitarian posture, forgiveness and of course ability to predict the future.

“One of his many mentees is Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who organised a reception for the hosting of the Capo di tutti back to his home state.

“Where friends, and acquaintances attended and also served as the reunion for the four governors that served Lagos from 1999 till date.

“Sanwo-Olu started the reconciliation move with Ambode, his predecessor when he eulogised him during his 60th birthday with big publicity for such magnanimity and humility.”