Drama As Driver Bites Off VIO Officer’s Ear In Delta

In an unusual incident in Warri, a driver of a Sienna vehicle, whose identity is yet to be unveiled, bit off the ear of a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Papu Prosper.

This confrontation occurred during a patrol in Warri, Delta State, following a disagreement over expired vehicle particulars, as reported by Vanguard.

Prosper provided an account of the incident: “I am a Vehicle Inspection Officer, VIO. We went for a patrol team in Warri, Delta State, where we held a driver whose particulars have expired. In the process, my boss told me to follow him to our office in Warri to check whether his particulars are up to date or not.

“While following the man, he said, he will kill me, that the VIO has done a lot. So he brought out a dagger and was trying to butcher me into pieces. I struggled to move out of the vehicle as the vehicle was on speed.

“In the process, I fought him, and he bit off my ear, and my ear fell on the ground.”

The driver ejected the bitten-off ear on the ground, abandoned his vehicle, and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Prosper expressed gratitude for his life and called for justice. “I give God all the glory for keeping me alive. As for the man, I leave it to the law to do what they have to do,” he stated.

The Sienna is currently in VIO’s custody, and the hunt for the runaway driver continues.