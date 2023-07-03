APC Govs, NWC To Meet On Tuesday Ahead Of NEC Meeting

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), along with the party’s governors, will hold a meeting this Tuesday.

While the specifics of the discussion remain undisclosed, the meeting is set to occur at 1 pm in the NWC Hall of the Buhari House National Secretariat.

There are suspicions that the NWC, led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, scheduled this gathering to align with the governors before the upcoming National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

Moreover, it’s believed that the meeting may be aimed at securing the governors’ approval for an audit report yet to be officially accepted by the NWC.

This report, produced by an external audit firm engaged by Senator Adamu, faced obstacles in obtaining unanimous NWC approval during its last presentation.

NWC members argued that they should have received the report before the meeting to facilitate effective discussion.

As per the APC constitution, the NWC must present the party’s audit report to the party’s highest decision-making organ, the NEC, during its meeting.

One NWC member who spoke with Vanguard confirmed the meeting, stating, “Yes a meeting of NWC and PGF has been conveyed through a 4-line notice of a meeting as posted on our platform today. The meeting is slated for tomorrow, Tuesday 4th July 2023 at the party Secretariat by 1 p.m.”

When asked about the meeting’s agenda, the member simply said, “As usual, the notice, a four-line message is without any agenda on it. Maybe when we meet tomorrow we shall know the agenda.”