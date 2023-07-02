Akpabio, Others Visit APC National Chairman, Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is urging members of the National Assembly to collaborate more closely with the executive branch.

The party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has stated that this collaboration is what the Nigerian people expect from their elected officials.

The charge was delivered when the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, led Senate members on a Sallah visit to Adamu’s residence in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Adamu emphasized that the time for political contests has passed, and now the focus should be on governance.

He stressed the importance of an effective partnership between the legislature and the executive.

Adamu said, “I congratulate you and your deputy on your emergence as the President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate respectively. Your emergence was a great relief to the party. Contests for offices are over, it is now time for governance. There must be an effective collaboration between the Legislature and the Executive in the overall interest of our people.

“Nigerians expect a lot through you and that can only be achieved through a united legislature and the executive working in sync in bipartisan manner. As the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, you have the knowledge, experience and what it takes for the two arms of government to work in harmony for the peace and development of our country.”

Akpabio in his statement said, “We are here to pay Sallah homage to a man of honour. To give respect to whom it is due. We thank the leadership of the party and the National Working Committee (NWC) through you for the role you played which led to the success of the National Assembly leadership elections. We also thank the Almighty Allah for keeping you alive and we pray that He keeps you alive in good health for more contributions to the development of the youth of this country.

“As I have been saying, the 10th National Assembly will support the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to succeed. We will put laws in place to support the Renewed Hope agenda of this administration in the overall interest of national peace, unity and development.”

See pictures from the meeting below: