Police Give Update On Mobile Policemen Escorting Mallam To Slaughter Cow

The Nigeria Police Force has given an update on the viral video of an unidentified mallam seen being escorted to slaughter a cow by several armed mobile policemen.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement late on Friday night said the video is an old one that was brought into circulation again.

According to him, the incident happened in 2022 and the Police authorities withdrew the policemen attached to him when the video went viral last year, adding that the man has no policemen attached to him at the moment.

Taking to his Twitter account, Adejobi wrote: “Video Very Old, No Policemen Attached to him presently.

“We wish to state categorically that the viral video of a mallam who was seen escorted by some armed Mobile Policemen to slaughter a cow in his compound is very old. The video surfaced in the year 2022, not a new one as being widely and willfully circulated on Wednesday, 28th June, 2023.

“The Police took necessary action, even withdrew the policemen attached to him when the video went viral last year. We don’t have any policemen attached to him at the moment.

“Thank you.”

Naija News reports that earlier when the video was brought to his attention, the Force PRO retweeted the video on Thursday, describing it as ‘disgusting’ and stating that the policemen would be fished out.