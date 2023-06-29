Police Reacts To Video Of Seven Officers Escorting Man With Cow

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force Muyiwa Adejobi has reacted to the viral video of seven policemen seen escorting a yet-to-be-identified man walking with a cow.

This comes after a Twitter user Oluyemi Fasipe aka Yemi Fash brought Adejobi’s attention to the video on Wednesday.

Fasipe shared the video asking, “Hello, #Princemoye1 who is this man, why does he have so many #PoliceNG men following him?”

Adejobi retweeted the video on Thursday, describing it as ‘disgusting’ and stating that the policemen would be fished out.

He said, “This is condemned. We will fish out these men. It’s even disgusting. We have set up a committee to look into the process of withdrawing our PMF/tactical men from such services and use them for the announced Quick Intervention Squad.

“Deployment of policemen to individuals will surely be reviewed and regularised. When the committee submits its report, the Ag. IGP will act as fast as possible to implement the policy. We need more men to police than guard individual Nigerians.

“We can assure Nigerians of a better policing system in no distant time.”

On Monday, the acting inspector general of police Kayode Egbetokun vowed to effect the withdrawal of Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort/guard duties.