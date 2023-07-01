Otedola Hosts Wizkid In Abroad Home

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has hosted singer Wizkid at his London residence.

The billionaire shared a photo of their meeting on his Instagram page on Saturday, July 1st.

The picture posted showed both individuals smiling and enjoying their time together.

Otedola wrote: “Lovely evening with @wizkidayo at my London residence…”

Reacting to the photo, Otedola’s daughter DJ Cuppy queried why she was not given an invitation.

“Where was my invite?” She asked.

The meeting between Otedola and Wizkid has garnered attention from fans and followers.

Wizkid is preparing for a show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He was recently seen juggling a football at the venue while preparation was underway at the stadium.

What Being A Father Did To Me – Wizkid Spills

Meanwhile, Wizkid recently talked about fatherhood and how it changed him as a person and a musician.

The singer during a recent interview with popular UK-based afrobeats podcaster, Shopsydoo said being a father has put a lot of love in his heart and it is the drive that keeps him going.

He also identified music as his lifestyle, revealing that is what he ‘sleeps’, ‘eats’ and ‘breathes’.

‘’I sleep, breathe, eat, sh*t music. I’m always trying to elevate my craft from my sound, my videos, my productions, everything to a whole new level,’’ he said.

‘’It [being a father] has changed me a lot. I am grown; lots of love in my heart fuels me to keep going, that is the drive, the only drive to keep me going.

“My family, my kids, I just feel blessed to be their father, take care of them, God put me in that position, it is the biggest blessing in the world, being able to recreate.’’