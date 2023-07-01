Nollywood Stars Knock Yul Edochie Over Comment On Davido’s Cheating Scandal

Nollywood stars, Mike Godson and Sonia Ogiri have tackled their colleague, Yul Edochie, over his recent comment on the cheating scandal of Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and a US model Anita Brown.

Recall that Brown alleged that Davido impregnated her and tried to make her go for an abortion.

Brown first came to public knowledge on Sunday with claims of being in a relationship with Davido.

She shared multiple screenshots of chats between herself and Davido’s cousin, Clark Adeleke.

In her social media outburst, the model stated that she first met the singer in 2017 while in Dubai and that they dated on and off until the pandemic when she was in a ‘long’ relationship.

She released screenshots of chats between her and the ‘Assurance’ crooner, who not only affirmed having unprotected sex with her but also chats, where he asked her to handle the pregnancy like other girls in the past have done to help lighten his problems.

Speaking amidst the ongoing drama, Edochie took to his Instagram page to state that no one is totally clean and people have been hiding who they truly are while judging him.

Reacting via the comment section of a blog post, Mike and Sonia cautioned Yul over his statement regarding the social media brouhaha.

Mike Godson wrote, “Big bro, rest in Jesus’ name”

Sonia Ogiri wrote, “Bro, you missed it, opposite sides. You were single, with no baby mama or wife before May. Your marriage was 15 years if not more. Don’t console yourself justifying wrongdoing. David’s story is different.

“He just got married under rough circumstances and had baby mamas before marriage. He’s at his peak, he sees all shapes of women from different races which could be extremely tempting bUT still on still, Davido should have done better and he was smarter”