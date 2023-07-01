How People Began To Listen To My Music — BNXN

Popular Nigerian musician, Daniel Benson with the stage name Bnxn has revealed how people started listening to his music.

The singer explained that it took time for people to adjust to his music because it sounds different from the norm.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, BNXN shared some of the difficulties he faced when he began his music career.

He said, “At first, the challenge was getting people to listen to me. When something is different from the norm, it might take a little time for people to adjust to it. However, there are some people who enjoy and appreciate it before everyone else come on board.”

Bnxn also stated that it was hard for him to identify any of his international performances as his best. He said, “There have been a lot (of memorable moments) from performing with Wizkid at the O2 events centre in London to being on the bill at massive festivals in places like Brussels (Germany), Portugal and Paris (France). There have been many memorable events, and I look forward to creating more amazing memories.”