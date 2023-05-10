Nasty Blaq Takes A Swipe At Singer BNXN Over Designer Wrist Watch

Popular skit maker, Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, better known as “Nasty Blaq” has taken a swipe at singer BNXN a.k.a Buju over a recent video he posted on social media.

This is coming after the singer posted the video, talking about letting go of an opportunity if a prerequisite is not available, with the caption: “if an opportunity comes knocking at idan door and idan no dey opportunity go wait”.

Reacting to the video, Nasty via his Twitter page on Wednesday, dragged Buju for what he described as the subtle show-off in the snap chat video he posted.

According to Nasty Blaq, when music artists, purchase expensive items, they tend to showcase them to their fans.

He then pointed out Buju’s video as a clear example of this behavior.

Even though, Buju talks about letting go of an opportunity, Nasty Blaq believes Buju’s true intention was to show off his new wristwatch.

He tweeted: “This is how musical artists show off when they buy something new.”