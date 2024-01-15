‘I Know It’s Not Just The Music, I Will Pay Whatever Price Other Singers Paid To Be Successful’ – BNXN Vows

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has vowed to do whatever it takes to be successful in the music industry.

Naija News reports that BNXN made this known in a post via X on Monday, while sharing a snippet of an unreleased song.

The singer said the latest song will be the biggest in his entire career in the music industry.

The ‘Finesse’ crooner claimed it is not about the music that made other singers successful, and he is willing to pay the ‘prices’ they paid to attain such a level.

He wrote, “This is going to be the biggest song in my entire career. I will do whatever it takes.

“I will pay whatever price you people pay cause I know it’s not just the music.

“Please help me God.”

This Will Hurt Many People

In other news, Nigerian singer, Oche Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has announced his retirement from the music industry.

Naija News reports the ‘Akpako’ master made this known in a video shared via his Instagram page on Saturday.

Terry G explained that he is quitting music because of personal reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

He expressed appreciation to his fans for their support over the years, stressing that his decision might hurt them, but it was in his best interest.