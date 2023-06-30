One Killed, Others Injured As Police Clash With Armed Robbers In Gombe

One person was reportedly shot dead when operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Gombe State engaged some suspected armed robbers on Friday.

In a statement made available to journalists, the State Police Command Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sharif Saad, said officers killed one of the suspects, three others were arrested while six escaped with bullet wounds.

Saad disclosed that the command’s control room was alerted that a gang of armed robbers who specialized in terrorizing the residents of the Gombe metropolis, especially Arawa, Malam Inna, and Nayi Nawa quarters of the state, were currently in Arawa quarters.

“The suspected robbers invaded the residence of Alhaji Gidado Muhammad Sani, at Arawa Quarters, shooting sporadically and robbing them of their valuable property. The robbers injured Sani’s security man, Mohammed Abdullahi, on his head, left hand, and back,” the statement reads.

According to the DPRO, the command acted on a distress call and the State Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim, immediately mobilized the tactical team of Operation 999 to the scene, which swiftly responded, noting that three members of the gang were arrested while six others escaped with bullet wounds.

“On sighting the operatives, the armed robbers engaged them in a gun duel where one of the deadly robbers, Alias Albaru of Kumbiya Kumbiya quarters, was neutralized, while Adamu Usman alias Bali, 22-years-old of Barunde Quarters, Mustapha Abdullahi alias Jammaye, 22 years, of Malam inna and Abdullahi Hussaini alias Danbasi, 21 years, of Anguwa uku, were arrested and six others on the run with suspected bullet wounds.

“Part of the exhibits robbed from the victims were recovered as efforts is emplaced to arrest the fleeing suspects,” Saad noted.