Ondo APC Chieftain, Ronald Ogunleye Reveals How Tinubu Will Choose His Ministers

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress party (APC) in Ondo state, Chief Ronald Ogunleye has revealed how President Bola Tinubu would choose his ministers.

According to him, Tinubu would appoint his ministers based on the principles of equity, justice and fair play.

Naija News reports that his submission comes as the whole nation anxiously awaits the President to announce his ministerial nominees.

Ogunleye in a statement on Friday said Nigerians should not judge Tinubu based on the appointment he has made so far.

He notes that the process of appointment is ongoing and it’s being done as the need arises.

He submitted “The Tinubu I know is a just and fair person. He was in the Senate while I was in the House of Representatives at the third republic. Coincidentally, we belonged to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) then. He is a very experienced politician, a Democrat who believes in equity, justice and fair play.

“The President has merely appointed his aides and the Service Chiefs. There are still many appointments to be made. At the beginning of this Republic, during the regime of President Obasanjo, Ekiti got Special Adviser, and Ondo got Senior Special. Ekiti got full minister, Ondo also got full minister, while Ogun got minister of state. So, it’s too early to conclude that Ondo state has been excluded.

“Appointments made so far are being done gradually and on a need basis. Of course, Ondo state did well by voting for President Tinubu impressively in the last election. I’m sure the President believes in equity, justice and fair play.”

Speaking about the health of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, he said, “I sympathise with our dear governor at this time and I wish him quick recovery, I must state that governance is a continuum, as the governor has constitutionally transmitted power to his deputy and the state legislative arm is functioning very well.”