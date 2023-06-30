Nigerians React As Ambode Meets Tinubu In Lagos

The meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his estranged political godson and former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has generated various reactions online.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu met Ambode on Thursday at the reception organized in his honour by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos State House, Marina.

The president and the former governor exchanged pleasantries at the event attended by State Governors, former Governors, the leadership of the National Assembly and politicians.

Recall that Tinubu and Ambode had fallen out in the run-up to the 2019 general elections after withdrawing his support for then-Governor Ambode to back Sanwo-Olu for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

Following their meeting, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to express their reactions to the development.

See some of the reactions below:

@MartinsAdedeji3 wrote: “Ambode should thank his stars he didn’t listen to those who asked him to fight and contest under Elupee.”

@itsbhadoskii wrote: “So lovely to see Ambode…No doubt that Mr. President is the most successful among the class of 1999 governors.”

@donadex02 wrote: “Make baba give am work abeg Ambode is so good.”

@SheethJamaal wrote: “Lessons learned. I earnestly hope. Love the man, hated his politics.”

@OmosebiOlu98236 wrote: “Best Lagos state governor after Fashola. That’s my opinion.”

@Archimeokey wrote: “I wish PBAT will nominate him for a ministerial post, say Minister of Interior.”

@Itz_franking1 wrote: “Everything Ambode built had been destroyed by the current governor… What a shame.“💔

@unclebobby86 wrote: “Ambode, the man that built Lagos, we are enjoying today.”

@Holywood1963 wrote: “I really say very good wt the way am see my president tinubu wt 4m gov Ambode sir I say more progress has come to us in Nigerian and new development sir dis is time am prophet genuine for dis nation.”