Watch Moment Ambode Exchange Greetings With President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday met with his estranged political godson, former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The President and the former Lagos State Governor exchanged pleasantries at the reception organized by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the President at the Lagos State House, Marina.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu and Ambode had fallen out in the run-up to the 2019 General election.

Tinubu had withdrawn his support for then Governor Ambode to back Sanwo-Olu for the All Progressives Congress ticket.