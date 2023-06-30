I Regret Contesting Against You During APC Presidential Primary – Akpabio Tells Tinubu

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said he regretted contesting against President Bola Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Akpabio stated that he and other presidential aspirants would not have contested the APC presidential ticket if they had known about his plan to move the country forward sooner.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State noted that Lagos had been a development model for states in Nigeria, adding that the man that did the framework can also do it for Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday at a reception in Tinubu’s honour by the Lagos state government, the Senate President said the president’s few decisions catalyzed the country’s growth.

The former Minister of Niger Delta reiterated his promise to work with the executive arm of the government to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He said: “With what the president has done in Lagos, we are assured that Nigeria is in safe hands.

“We didn’t know this was the plan you had for the country; we wouldn’t have contested with you at the party primaries.

“These few decisions you have taken have served as a catalyst for the country’s development.”

Sanwo-Olu Speaks

Also speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos the country has seen tremendous changes since the President’s assumption of office a month ago.

He said: “Lagos is proud of you. “I’m sure you will all agree that since he took his oath of office as the president of the largest black nation, we have seen uncommon pronouncement, uncommon audacity of change, a renewed hope that he promised us.

“I’m also proud of him to say that this is a tenure that begins with a promise of change and, within a short time, we are beginning to see that change.

“Mr President, your ascension to the seat was greeted with great war and expectations. We believed in you as a leader, a builder of men, talents, and a custodian of the best ideas of governance.

“I’m happy to say that indeed you are our Grand Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You’ve catalysed a series of economic interventions and policy changes, and you have sown the seed of future prosperity.

“Your administration has rekindled the attitude of resilience and integrity among fellow Nigerians.

“We are confident that under your leadership, Nigeria will reach unprecedented heights.

“We stand in solidarity with you in bringing your great vision for Nigeria to life, and we will join hands with the president to rebuild Nigeria.”

Fashola Speaks

In his remarks, the former governor of Lagos and the immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, also reiterated the need to support the president to succeed.

He said: “Nigeria’s presidency is not a one-man job. He should be supported to succeed.

“Six of his policies in Lagos, as governor, have stood the test of time and have been adopted in other states, and so I urge the governors to support policies that will be introduced by the president.

“We want you to know that we are only a phone call away. Whenever you need us, any of the classes that you have mentored, we are ready to serve you once again.”