Benue Assembly Speaker Appeals For Peace Amid Community Crisis

The Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh has made a plea for peace between the people of Mbaivur and Mbasombo.

These communities, located in the Ikpayongo region of Gwer-East Local Government Area, have been embroiled in a five-year dispute over land.

Dajoh reached out to key stakeholders from Gwer-East LGA during a meeting in Makurdi, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

After the meeting, Dajoh told reporters that he requested the President Generals of the Masev Development Association in Mbasombo and Mbaivur, as well as Ter Gwer, to meet within five days to work on ending the conflict.

The Speaker also urged them to withdraw all ongoing litigation related to the land dispute within this period.

“If you fail to resolve the crisis, the Benue government will take over the disputed land and send all occupants out,” Dajoh warned.

He further appealed to security forces to intervene and hold accountable anyone found to be instigating or causing trouble in the area.

Following the meeting, Atime Ikyo, the president general of the Mbaivur development association, expressed his appreciation for the state government’s efforts to resolve the prolonged conflict.

“I will go back home and inform my people about the resolutions. I promise to do anything in my power to end the crisis,” Ikyo vowed.

Efforts made by the previous government, which included suspending the traditional leaders of both communities, did not successfully mitigate the crisis.

The land dispute remains a contentious issue, causing ongoing tension and unrest between the neighbouring communities.