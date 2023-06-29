Tinubu Visits Alake Of Egbaland In Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in his Ake palace in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

President Tinubu and his entourage were received at the palace by Oba Gbadebo, some traditional rulers, and chiefs.

The President was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Others on the President’s entourage were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Tinubu, who had arrived at Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, around 10:17 am, was received by Governor Abiodun and inspected the Military Guard of Honours before proceeding to Oba Adetona’s residence.

It is understood that this is Tinubu’s first visit to Ogun State since his inauguration as President on May 29.