Three Injured As Building Collapses In Port Harcourt

Three persons have been reported injured when a two-storey building under construction collapsed at Rumuoke Street, off Okilton junction in Ada George road, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Naija News gathered that the incident happened on Thursday morning, and the victims who were rescued have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking with The Punch, an eyewitness named Tonye said they heard a loud sound just about the break of dawn, which frightened residents.

While saying that the cause of the collapse could not be immediately ascertained, he stated that some of the workers on the site who were living in the building are trapped.

He stated, “We saw that the three persons rescued this morning were still alive and were taken to the hospital.

“We are aware that the POP people and the tilers working in the building also live inside the building. Right now, we don’t know whether there are other casualties. ”

A female resident who did not want her name mentioned said they saw a man crawling out of the building when they approached the incident scene, and people quickly rescued him.

According to her, some of the workers had earlier raised the alarm after spotting a crack and brought it to the attention of others.

She said: “Some workers said they noticed cracks in the building and asked their co-workers who were in the last building. But they didn’t hear because they were playing loud music.

“After that time, the building started shaking, so the ones downstairs ran away.

“The next thing the building started collapsing. We pray that those injured survive.”

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has ordered an immediate investigation into the collapse of the two-storey building.

In a statement by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, governor Fubara said the state government must find the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

Speaking after inspecting the collapsed 2-storey building, the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Engr. Emeka Woke charged the relevant government agencies to immediately fish out those involved in the project.

The commissioner added that anyone found guilty would be made to face the law.