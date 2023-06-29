James Maddison Completes Move To Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The North London club paid the relegated Premier League club £40 million for the services of the 26-year-old midfielder.

James Maddison signed a five-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur which will keep him at the club until 2028.

Maddison played a significant part in the historic FA Cup victory for the Foxes in 2021 and has three caps for England.

He made 203 appearances for Leicester after he joined the club from Norwich in 2018 for an estimated £20 million.

In the just concluded 2022-2023 season, James Maddison was the highest goalscorer (10 Premier League goals) at Leicester City but his effort couldn’t keep the club in the league.

Since 2020, when Christian Eriksen left the Tottenham club, the group has been without a typical playmaker. Hence, James Maddison who scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists for Leicester City will be a welcome addition to the North London side.

Before he decided to join Spurs, Newcastle United attempted to lure him to St. James’ Park but they decided to focus more on buying Sandro Tonali of AC Milan.

As it stands, Maddison is the third signing of coach Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham after the signing of Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A club Empoli and making Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move from Juventus permanent.