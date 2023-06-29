Imo House Of Assembly Gets Principal Officers (Full List)

Principal officers have emerged in the Imo State House of Assembly as announced by the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe.

Naija News understands the names of the other principal officers apart from the speaker and the deputy who emerged earlier was announced by Olemgbe during the first plenary he presided over.

The speaker announced names for the remaining principal positions, as communicated in the letters by their political parties after legislative protocols were observed by the members.

The principal officers are Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC – Majority Leader); Chief Samuel Ogbunikpa (APC – Deputy Majority Leader); Chigozie Nwaneri (APC – Chief Whip); Chief Eddy Obinna (APC- Deputy Chief Whip); Modestus Osakwe (PDP – Minority Leader) and Vitalis Azodo (ACCORD – Deputy Minority Leader).

Uzodinma Shuts Down Illegal Motor Parks In Imo

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday shut down illegal motor parks in Owerri, the state capital.

The governor stated that touts were using the illegal motor parks to humiliate motorists, and commuters, thereby damaging the reputation of his government.

Uzodinma said this in Owerri, through the Commissioner for Transport, Rex Anunobi, while meeting with stakeholders in the transport sector in the state.

The governor disclosed that a toll-free number would be provided to the members of the public to report any misconduct of traffic officers.

He also stated that a monitoring team would be set up to arrest touts impounding people’s vehicles, especially those forcefully collecting vehicle plate numbers.