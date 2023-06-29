How We Attacked Naval Officer In Ondo – Suspect

Three young school graduates have been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command, suspected of the murder of naval official Samuel Ayomide Akingbagbogun.

The suspects were identified as Francis Shagari, Sambo Ayomide, and Johnson Adeleke, all in their early 20s.

According to the suspects’ statements during interrogation, the dispute began when the naval officer, trying to avoid a puddle of water, accidentally brushed against them.

A subsequent altercation escalated into a physical confrontation.

The suspects then allegedly gathered friends to exact revenge, resulting in Akingbagbogun being beaten unconscious.

Adeleke explained, “He (naval official) was walking on the same road with us and while trying to dodge the puddle of water, he hit one of us and we kicked against it.

“Before we know it, he slapped us and this led to a serious fight. An elderly man quickly intervened and settled the matter. But, we felt the naval officer cheated us after beating the hell out of us and we decided to mobilise some of our friends using motorbikes to trail him down to meet him again.

“That was how we got our revenge and we hit him back. We pounced on him too, beat him up and we used an iron rod on him. When we noticed he was unconscious, we ran away.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, condemned the suspects’ actions, saying they will be charged with “murder and conspiracy”.

The police continue to pursue other suspects involved in the attack.

Despite fears of potential military reprisal in the Idoani community, Odunlami-Omisanya assured residents that “the police and navy are working together to ensure there is peace in the community”.

He said, “On Monday 26th of June, one Mr Olaoluwa came to Idoani Police Division and reported that his friend, while on their way had an altercation with one Johnson Adeleke but someone came around to settle the scuffle. Unfortunately, this young boy went and mobilized others and attacked them.

“Later, we realized that the victim attacked was Sub-Lieutenant, Akingbagbohun Samuel Ayomide of the Nigerian Navy.

“Currently, the three suspects are in custody and in the course of interrogation, we realized that one Ayomide Sambo was one of those mobilised to the scene.

“When he got there, he carried an iron rod, hit him on his head, and his testicles and started stoning him. Later, he became unconscious and he was rushed to the hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.”