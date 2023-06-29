Go For Deliverance, You Do Not Have N500 To Buy Condom? – Maduagwu Blasts Davido

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the cheating scandal surrounding Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

Recall that a US model known as Anita Brown had alleged that Davido impregnated her.

The New Yorker took to social media to share evidence of their alleged affair.

Reacting to the allegations, Maduagwu expressed shock at the fact that Davido could spend millions to acquire a bespoke Maybach but couldn’t buy condoms which cost a paltry sum.

The actor argued that Davido was simply being insensitive and wicked.

He urged the singer to visit a church and ask for deliverance.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote: “Wait o! Some people are saying the American women took advantage of him, how? How? You’re supposed to be moaning with my Chiom, Chiom (as he fondly referes to the singer’s wife) but you go climb another mountain.

“You spent millions of naira on top Maybach, so you no fit spend ordinary N500 to buy condom. You no fit! This is wickedness and insensitivity. Walahi, you no fit win Grammys. And you need church deliverance because this is wicked. We are still talking of yo yo yo. This one pass yo yo yo. Deliverance! Deliverance naim you need. Ha! This is wrong.”