Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Awujale Emerge

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday visited the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, at his palace in Ijebu Ode.

Tinubu while speaking during the visit appreciated the monarch and the people of Ogun State for their support during the 2023 presidential election.

He commended the people of the state for their loyalty during the electoral process.

Tinubu was quoted saying, “It is a homecoming and I owe so much to all of you and there is so much to thank you for. Because of the way you have taken me and the way you’ve responded to me, all I can say is thank you.

“To many of you, thank you for being there for me and being there for the country. You demonstrated so much loyalty, so much commitment and voted at a very crucial time.

“Your monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then. I realised that and I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom for which we are noted for.

“I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit of Baba (referring to Awujale). The spirit of Baba – Emi l’okan (it’s my turn), that’s Baba. The spirit for being blunt and that is him.

“And the second spirit is that of money (Naira scarcity), ‘ama dibo ama wole’ (we will vote and we will win) even if there is no money. And that, ever since, has been the spirit that is driving me to serve.”

The Awujale in his response charged Nigerians to be patient because Tinubu will take the country to the promise land.

He prayed that God will give Tinubu good health to deliver on his promises.

The monarch said, “Tinubu will take us to the promise land and he is on the way. You will take us there in good health.

“Your enemies are now your friends, you will always be in the front. We are all happy that you are the president.”