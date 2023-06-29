Davido’s Cheating Scandals : Isreal DMW Sends Nigerians Message

The personal logistics manager of Nigerian singer, Davido, Isreal DMW has appealed to Nigerians to let his boss be.

This is following the outrage stirred on social media over the cheating allegations levelled against the singer by two abroad-based women, despite being married to his long time girlfriend, Chioma.

Taking to his Instagram page to speak on the development, Isreal DMW pleaded that enough is enough, appealing to the public to allow his boss rest.

“Am specially begging everyone with God Almighty to please allow Oga’s name to rest. Enough is enough. Thanks.”

Davido Makes Cryptic Comment As Two Women Accuses Him Of Impregnating Them

Meanwhile, Davido has broken his silence on the allegation that he impregnated two abroad based women while being married to his longtime girlfriend cum wife, Chioma Rowland.

Recall, Anita Brown came out with her claims of being in a relationship and pregnant with the singer’s child on Tuesday with purported evidence to back her claims.

According to Brown, Davido refused to acknowledge the pregnancy, prompting her to release multiple screenshots of supposed chats between her and Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, and Davido himself.

Brown, who stressed that she had no idea that the singer was married, shared supposed chats between herself and the ‘Assurance’ crooner, who seemingly appeared to not only affirm having unprotected sex with her but also urge her to take care of the pregnancy.

Brown also shared conversations between her and Clarks who promised to advise Davido on taking responsibility for the child upon its arrival.

While the other alleged side chic, Ivanna Bay, via her Instagram story, revealed how the singer tried forcing her to sign a confidentiality agreement.

According to Ivanna, Davido almost made her sign a confidentiality agreement without her knowledge and a lawyer.

The development has since sparked outrage on social media with some Nigerians condemning actions of the singer.