Nigerians Expect Ribadu To End Terrorism, Banditry, Others – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has aid Nigerians expect different approaches in tackling insecurity facing the country to achieve a better result.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker stated this in response to the assumption of office by the new National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

In a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Sani said the urgent task before Ribadu is to end the criminality of terrorism, banditry, killings, and kidnappings across the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain also urged Ribadu to ensure that the protection of schools and farmers from terrorists remains paramount.

Sani lamented that previous governments wasted billions of dollars fighting insecurity and claimed to have bombarded all sorts of places and even organised prayers without much success.

He said, “Our expectations and the urgent task before the new NSA Ribadu are to end the criminality of terrorism, banditry, and the incessant killings and kidnapping for ransom in this country.

“There should be a renewed and result-oriented effort to secure our schools and protect farmers from terrorists.

“The past Government wasted billions of dollars, held hundreds of meetings, banned mining activities, banned the use of motorcycles, shut down telecommunications; and others.

“They claimed to have bombarded all sorts of places and even organised prayers and yet left us with terrorist kingpins in the likes of Bello Turji, Dogo Gide, Ado Aleru and co. We expect a different approach and a better result.”