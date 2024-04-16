Tinubu Govt Has Rescued Over 1,000 Kidnapped Victims Without Ransom – Ribadu

Advertisement

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has said the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has so far rescued over 1,000 kidnap victims without paying a ransom.

Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said this on Monday when he received 22 students and staff of the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara State, rescued on Sunday.

Naija News recalls that daredevil bandits had, on September 22, 2023, invaded the institution and abducted over 30 students and members of staff.

However, seven of the students were rescued while two escaped, leaving 22 others in captivity of the bandits.

On Sunday, the 22 kidnapped victims, comprising 15 students and seven workers of the university, were rescued in an exercise coordinated by the National Counter-Terrorism Centre.

Speaking while receiving the students in Abuja, the NSA appreciated the security operatives for rescuing the students without losing anyone of them or paying any ransom.

Ribbadu stated that the latest rescue is yet again a success story in the efforts of the Tinubu government to free all those being unlawfully held in captivity.

He said, “On behalf of the President, I thank all those involved in the successful rescue of the victims without losing anyone of them or paying any ransom.

“This is yet again a success story in our efforts to free all those being unlawfully held in captivity.

“We have so far released over a thousand such victims without noise and with complete respect to their privacy and safety.

“This occasion marks a final juncture in a series of rescues we have undertaken in the last few months, to free victims of recent cases of mass abductions.

“Going forward, we are strengthening law enforcement and security measures to prevent these abductions and strengthen physical security across vulnerable communities.”