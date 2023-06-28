Nigeria Immigration Service Promotes 7000 Personnel, Redeploys 12 Comptrollers

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted 7000 of its staff to higher ranks across board.

The announcement came in a letter from the Secretary of the Immigration, Civil Defense, Correctional, and Fire Service Board, Alhaji Jafaru Ahmed.

The promotion list includes both senior officers who passed regular exams and junior staff who gained additional qualifications, as per a statement from the NIS’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Kenneth Kure, who also received a promotion.

Simultaneously, the Acting Comptroller General of NIS, Wuraola Adepoju, has reassigned 12 Comptrollers to some states including FCT, Kano, Jigawa, Ondo, Ogun, Mfum Border Control, among others.

Tony Akuneme, the former Service spokesperson, was appointed as the Comptroller for the FCT Command, and Comptroller Joseph Dada was named the new Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General.

During a recent address to the Service’s personnel, Adepoju encouraged the officers to prioritize the reputation of the job above their personal interests.

She also pledged to make the welfare of personnel a top priority and declared that future promotions would be strictly based on seniority.