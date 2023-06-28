Gov. Obaseki Gives Assurance To Edo People During Eid-El-Kabir Celebrations

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki joined the local Muslim community to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir on Wednesday.

He assured them that his administration would continue to implement policies and measures to ease the economic difficulties resulting from the federal government’s removal of fuel subsidies.

Speaking at the Government House in Benin City, Obaseki praised the Muslim community for their support and collaboration with his government over the last six years.

The governor, represented by the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., called for ongoing prayers for the state and the nation to ensure enduring peace, unity, and progress.

Obaseki said, “I thank the Muslim Community for the support and prayers for my administration and the people of Edo State as it has contributed to the many successes recorded by my administration so far.

“When the enemy of Nigeria wishes the nation down, it’s only by your prayers and the prayers of people like you that the nation is still on its feet. It is a part of the reason why the Country will not go down.

“Your prayers for the State and the people of Edo State have been responsible for our successes and the growth and development of the State. I thank you very much and ask you to continue in your prayers for the State.

“Today is a day of celebration and thanking God for the life of the people of the State and its development. We understand the hardship and challenges faced by Nigerians and Edo people following the removal of fuel subsidy. The Edo State Government has put in place a lot of palliatives to ensure that Edo people don’t suffer too much.

“The governor has made several comments about the state of the nation and its policies and he got backlash for it but time has proved him right that he is a man that speaks truth to power.

“The government of Edo State is committed to ensuring that the government responds appropriately and puts policies and programmes in place to alleviate the suffering and challenges of Nigerians, especially Edo people. These are troubling times but Nigeria will never go down and Edo State will never go down as well.”

The Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Fatai Enabulele in his statement thanked Governor Obaseki for his support to the Muslim community in Edo State, ensuring a peaceful environment for co-existence.

Hailing the governor for his developmental strides across all sectors of the State, Enabulele added, “I thank you for your various transformational reforms across all sectors of the State. Sports has also benefited from the policies. Bendel Insurance has achieved a great feat by winning the Federation Cup (FA) which was last won 43 years ago. You are doing a lot but little publicity. I urge you to do more in terms of publicity of your work so that the citizens will know what you are doing for them.”