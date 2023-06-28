Five Things To Know About New American Lady Allegedly Impregnated By Davido

On Tuesday, 27th June 2023, news of an American lady, Anita Brown with claims of expecting a child with singer, Davido surfaced on social media causing a loud stir.

Anita, in a series of posts on her Instagram stories, shared a screenshot of a purported DM with the person alleged to be the singer, adding that the singer allegedly had [email protected] s3x with her.

Following the backlash received, Anita shared results from her pregnancy, saying the singer wanted her to help him get back on his feet after losing his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The development has sparked several reactions from Nigerians who condemned the singer for disrespecting his longtime girlfriend cum wife, Chioma Rowland.

Here are five things you should know about Anita, who sparked outrage after accusing Davido of impregnating her.

Anita is currently based in New York, United States of America.

She is also a fashionista cum entrepreneur who runs many businesses in real estate.

Anita is a public speaker who runs the ‘Conduit to Purspose’ where she acts as a transformational coach.

She’s an American who was born and bred in Miami.

Keeping her alleged pregnancy for the singer will make her his sixth baby mama.