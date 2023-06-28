66th Birthday: Obaseki Appeals For Gifts To Children With Special Needs

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has pleaded with those planning to celebrate his upcoming birthday to channel all gifts and donations to the Roseluyi Exceptional Students Academy, for children with special needs in Edo State.

Speaking via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the governor stated that he is more focused on providing help to those that are vulnerable in the society.

He noted that this is his priority as a leader.

Osagie said, “As His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki has maintained that his priority as a leader is to aid the vulnerable in society, he is using this opportunity to encourage all well-wishers to actively participate in supporting this cause.

“With a heart for every child’s development, Governor Obaseki wishes to contribute to the success of the Roseluyi Exceptional Students Academy which has demonstrated excellent capacity in the development of children with special needs.”

“The governor thanks all Nigerians, particularly the good people of Edo State, for their kind wishes and urges all to participate in this unique celebration to honour the children with special needs in the State.”

The governor’s birthday is on July 1st.