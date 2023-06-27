Shehu Sani Reacts As IGP Announces Withdrawal Of All Police Officials From VIP

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun promise to effect the withdrawal of Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort/guard duties.

Recall that the acting IGP said that it was necessary to make the move so as to ensure enough security personnel to combat crime in the country.

He said, “We shall effect the withdrawal of PMF personnel from VIP escort/guard duties. While the protection of dignitaries remains paramount, it is imperative that we realign our priorities to address the escalating security challenges faced by the nation as a whole. By relieving the PMF of VIP escort and guard duties, we can redirect their focus and efforts toward addressing critical security concerns that affect our communities at large.

“To support the foregoing strategic plan and make needed manpower available for frontline duties, the withdrawn PMF officers will be replaced by officers of the Special Protection Unit only where necessary.”

Reacting to the IGP’s submission via Twitter, Sani noted that all new IGPs always announce the withdrawal of policemen from VIPs but often go back on their word.

He, however, hope that this would lead to a different outcome.

He wrote, “All new IG of Police do this two things;Withdrawing Policemen from the VIPs and removing Checkpoints;months later,the police will return to the VIPs and the Checkpoints will return too.I hope this one will be different.”