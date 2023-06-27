Senate Leadership Conflict Continues: G-5 Stands Firm Against Tambuwal

The battle against the former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal becoming the minority leader in the 10th Senate is on the rise.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the G5 Governors are battling over Tambuwal‘s projected emergence in the Senate.

While Atiku and PDP support Tambuwal to become the minority leader in the Senate, the G5 governors are against his emergence.

A PDP chieftain from the South-West region who spoke with Punch, under the condition of anonymity stated that the G-5 group would not support Tambuwal.

They cited Tambuwal’s decision to back out of the race for the PDP presidential ticket to support Atiku as a betrayal.

The source warned, “There is no way the G-5 leaders will support Tambuwal. He betrayed other PDP presidential aspirants. Instead of staying in the race for the PDP presidential ticket, backed out to support Atiku. They will never support him on this.

“I hope the PDP will back out of this mission of pushing Tambuwal as Senate Minority Leader. If they insist he is the one they want, he will lose.”

Several lawmakers in favour of G-5 echoed this sentiment, stating that the PDP should reconsider promoting Tambuwal for the Senate Minority Leader role.

Denial From The G-5 Candidate

In a surprising twist, Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe denied any knowledge of being nominated for the minority leadership role.

He dismissed the rumours as unfounded and insisted that neither he nor ex-governor Wike had discussed this plan.

When asked about Wike’s recent visit to the National Assembly, which many believe was to discuss the leadership issue, Jarigbe reaffirmed that he had no information about this.

He said, “Yes, I heard he was at the National Assembly last Thursday but we didn’t even talk.”